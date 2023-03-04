Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 133,472 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,472 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGUS. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,385,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 805,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 424,262 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 511,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 357,139 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2,658.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 338,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 326,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,281,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $23.66 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $671.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

