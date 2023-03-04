Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 6,306 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $39.25.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.