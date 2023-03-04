Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 9.90% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $10,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XCEM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000. Main Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the third quarter valued at $286,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $31.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02.

