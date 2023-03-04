Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.49. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $78.07.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.