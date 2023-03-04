Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $10.30 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.81% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $10,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,802,000 after acquiring an additional 78,683 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 647.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 52,943 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth $5,647,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 108.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 35,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 368.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 33,260 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $169.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.02. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $137.46 and a 12-month high of $188.80.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

