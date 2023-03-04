Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $10.61 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CB. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chubb Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $207.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.