Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $11.05 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,228 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.07.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 3.0 %

MPC stock opened at $133.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.40.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

