Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $11.53 Million Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $11,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average is $69.42. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $79.07.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

