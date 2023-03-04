Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12,500.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $86.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.24. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $87.06.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $70,868.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $254,900.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $70,868.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,074 shares of company stock worth $2,698,348 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

