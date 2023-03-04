Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,844 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $10,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UCON. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,465,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,405,000 after acquiring an additional 381,943 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,738,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,586,000 after acquiring an additional 569,697 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,305,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,085,000 after acquiring an additional 132,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,066,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 395,670 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $25.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25.

