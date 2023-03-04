Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $10,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.58.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

