Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 8,093 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $11,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $109.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.88. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

