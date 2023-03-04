Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases Shares of 914,102 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 914,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,512,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,079,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,500,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,308,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,814,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,511,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Macquarie upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.98.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

