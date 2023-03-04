Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 17,248 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,248 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3,179.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after buying an additional 342,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.39 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $81.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

