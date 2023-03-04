Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 324 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.60% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $10,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRFZ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,066,000 after buying an additional 269,599 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after purchasing an additional 124,026 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 32,875 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,950,000 after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 46,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 28,139 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $176.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.89. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $144.81 and a 52-week high of $188.13.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

