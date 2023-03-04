Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 7,539 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $11,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $171.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading

