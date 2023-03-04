Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 820 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $779.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $739.76 and a 200-day moving average of $718.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $800.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $23.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,755 shares of company stock valued at $21,552,566 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $853.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $803.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

