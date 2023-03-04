Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Gap Down to $21.51

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.51, but opened at $20.69. Compass Diversified shares last traded at $19.54, with a volume of 42,241 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is -416.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,605,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 3,095.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 447,275 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,452,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,485,000 after acquiring an additional 245,012 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,207,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,813,000 after acquiring an additional 242,558 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,511,000. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Diversified

(Get Rating)

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

See Also

