Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $357.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.26. Consolidated Communications has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $8.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

