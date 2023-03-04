Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday.
Consolidated Communications Stock Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ CNSL opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $357.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.26. Consolidated Communications has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $8.49.
Consolidated Communications Company Profile
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.
