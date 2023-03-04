Cormark Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.99 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.81 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO opened at $96.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.03. The company has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.