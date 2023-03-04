Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 535.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,230 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,696 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,793,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,536,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,782,000 after purchasing an additional 224,993 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,843,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,355,000 after purchasing an additional 477,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $63.70 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.56 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.34.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

