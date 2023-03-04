Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.75

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 10005513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

Credit Suisse Group Trading Up 6.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 33.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 539,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 333,335 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,284,000 after buying an additional 192,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

