Credit Suisse Group Raises Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $144.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $137.00 to $144.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $155.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.97. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.50 and its 200 day moving average is $117.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $258.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.29% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

