Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $11,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 33.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 111.1% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 40.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $131.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.05. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $199.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

