DA Davidson Increases Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $80.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.23.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 4.0 %

FOUR stock opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average of $51.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $72.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 36.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 222,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 84,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

