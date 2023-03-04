Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target to $41.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRCGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KRC. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.46.

NYSE KRC opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $35.48 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after acquiring an additional 75,015 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,608,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

