Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Price Target to $33.00

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IGT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of IGT opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.85.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in International Game Technology by 84.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in International Game Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 20.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

