Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Target Price to $34.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GO. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.20.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of -0.02. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,200. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,828,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,190 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,288,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,379,000 after buying an additional 979,844 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,260,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,976,000 after acquiring an additional 776,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after acquiring an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 305.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,107,000 after purchasing an additional 613,641 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

