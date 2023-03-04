DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 726.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,248 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,831 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 26.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 621 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $122.92 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $134.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.51.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,254,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,254,376.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,752 shares of company stock worth $16,842,233. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Articles

