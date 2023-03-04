Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 6.4 %

NYSE DBD opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.91.

Insider Activity at Diebold Nixdorf

In related news, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,932.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at $800,932.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 18,101 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

