Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 6.4 %
NYSE DBD opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.91.
In related news, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,932.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at $800,932.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
