Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Decreased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,175,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,994,000 after acquiring an additional 250,849 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 980.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 12,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.62.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $106.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.98, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.28 and its 200 day moving average is $107.66. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

