Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Up to $27.62

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.62, but opened at $28.36. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $28.29, with a volume of 1,809,473 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.07.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TZA. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $334,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

