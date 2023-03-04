Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Stake Reduced by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the third quarter worth $99,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 27.2% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 12.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

EBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $15.88 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $194.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

