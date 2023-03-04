Eaton Vance Management Raises Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.96.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $47,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,766.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $585,449 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDOC stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.13. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $77.50.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 567.53%. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

