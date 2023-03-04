Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Short Interest Up 53.6% in February

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,400 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the January 31st total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 723,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 511,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 32,302 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 166,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%.

Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

