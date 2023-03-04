Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the January 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Price Performance

EIGR opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.45. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Thomas John Dietz bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

