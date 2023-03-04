Eight Capital Weighs in on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s FY2027 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Eight Capital issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight Capital analyst R. Profiti forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$56.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.18, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.28. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$39.05 and a 12-month high of C$65.45. The stock has a market cap of C$25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 24,905 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$1,344,952.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,645,102.53. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.90. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

