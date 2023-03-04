Eight Capital Weighs in on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s FY2027 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2023

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPMGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Eight Capital issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight Capital analyst R. Profiti forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$56.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.18, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.28. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$39.05 and a 12-month high of C$65.45. The stock has a market cap of C$25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 24,905 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$1,344,952.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,645,102.53. In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 24,905 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$1,344,952.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,645,102.53. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.90. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.