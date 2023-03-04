Electricity Generating (OTCMKTS:EYUUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Electricity Generating (OTCMKTS:EYUUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the January 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Electricity Generating Stock Performance

EYUUF opened at $8.23 on Friday. Electricity Generating has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KGI Securities cut Electricity Generating from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

