Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enova International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

ENVA stock opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 14.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.83. Enova International has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $55.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.63 million. Enova International had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $787,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 934.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 186,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 95,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 770,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,545,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

