Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for WESCO International, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for WESCO International in a report released on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly expects that the technology company will earn $18.83 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for WESCO International’s current full-year earnings is $17.64 per share.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.32. WESCO International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $172.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.34. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, Director James Louis Singleton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.56, for a total value of $502,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,195.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Louis Singleton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.56, for a total value of $502,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,195.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $1,329,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,867 shares of company stock worth $16,423,546. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

