Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.30% and a negative net margin of 2,726.74%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on INO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Shares of INO stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $329.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 226,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 104,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 2,218,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.