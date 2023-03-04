Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Workday, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Workday in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Workday’s FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.72.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $191.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.52. Workday has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $248.92. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of -133.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 161.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Workday by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Workday by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in Workday by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Workday by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,548 shares of company stock worth $19,948,539. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

