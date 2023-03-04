Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Eventbrite’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

EB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite Price Performance

EB opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $914.86 million, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 2.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eventbrite

Eventbrite Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth about $2,016,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 121,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.