Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Eventbrite’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.
EB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Eventbrite Price Performance
EB opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $914.86 million, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 2.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eventbrite
Eventbrite Company Profile
Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eventbrite (EB)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.