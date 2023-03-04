Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Holdings Raised by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,528 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Expedia Group by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expedia Group Trading Up 1.7 %

EXPE has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.45.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $107.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.90. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $203.98.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.