First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 55.25% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $11,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVLU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 87.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 29,951 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVLU opened at $24.31 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

