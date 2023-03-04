First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,591 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $9,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTXN. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 296.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth $500,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 33,366 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTXN stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

