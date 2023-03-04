Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $7.75

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $7.43. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 1,417,095 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YMM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Full Truck Alliance presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -48.35 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,578,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 851,234 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,502,000. 36.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

