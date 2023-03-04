FY2023 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $127.23 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $123.45. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $126.67 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2025 earnings at $158.09 EPS.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $22.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,497.34 on Thursday. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,455.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,373.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $2,718,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 740.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.