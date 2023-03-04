FY2023 EPS Estimates for Revolution Medicines, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report issued on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.79) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.42). The consensus estimate for Revolution Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($3.68) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.53) EPS.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

RVMD has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 8.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.49. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $31.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $4,874,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the period.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.