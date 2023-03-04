FY2023 EPS Estimates for uniQure Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for uniQure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 27th. Chardan Capital analyst M. Barcus now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.84) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.09) per share.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.04. uniQure had a negative net margin of 119.07% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

QURE opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $995.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.19. uniQure has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 6.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in uniQure by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $49,483.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,153.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $135,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,069.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $49,483.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,153.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,754 shares of company stock valued at $580,424. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

